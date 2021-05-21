Both Duke doubles alive after day 1 at state tennis

LINCOLN – York’s doubles tandems at No. 1 and No. 2 played to their twin No. 4 seeds and remain very much in the hunt for state tennis titles this morning.
Yesterday at the Woods Tennis Complex in Lincoln, Erin Case and Natalie Rockenbach, playing at first doubles with a regular season mark of 33-3, found little resistance against Nebraska City in their first match (6-1, 6-0) or Waverly in their second (6-1, 6-0).
It was a different matter against Elkhorn’s Antlers, but when the smoke cleared it was the Dukes on top by tie-breaker (6-3, 7-6) (7-4). The three wins set up a showdown today in the semifinals opposite Omaha Duchesne.
The first two matches, said Coach Josh Miller, saw his Dukes overpower the Pioneers and Vikings.
“Their serve is so hard for kids” not at their level. “We wanted to make sure they played aggressive,” in those matches, even while leading large.
“They won the first set” against Elkhorn, “then got off to a bad start in the second,” he reported. “They got down in that set,” but fought back to win in two by tiebreaker.
It took a tie-breaker for the second doubles team of Addison Legg and Meaghan Rowe to make the semis, too.
Wilber-Clatonia fell first in a lop-sided (6-0, 6-0) blanking. The next victim, Waverly, got a free game in two sets (6-1, 6-0) when the York girls double-faulted it to them.
It was more competitive, but still comfortable against the Bennington Badgers (6-2, 6-2) in the quarterfinal round.
That moved the Dukes into today’s semis where they will meet the Norris Titans.
“Bennington had a good server,” reported Miller, “which gave us trouble. She’s the one who got them their two games” in each set. As a result the York girls “had to fight through that a little bit.”
In freshman Ellie Peterson’s first state tourney she dispatched a good Brownell-Talbott player (6-1, 6-1).
“Ellie won that first one in nice style,” said the coach. “Her tennis was very consistent. Brownell-Talbot’s entry at first singles “is a good player,” said Miller, “but Ellie moved well” against her. “We were very happy with Ellie this season.”
An old nemesis in Adams Central’s Merci Hood eliminated Peterson in a competitive second match (6-4, 6-3).
Peterson met Hood a number of times this season and defeated her a month ago. But, not this time.
Hallie Newman at second doubles, though a junior, was in her first state tourney as well.
She opened with a ‘W’ over Kaitlyn Ellis of Waverly (6-3, 6-2) but was done in by Anna Weberg from Omaha Skutt Catholic (6-3, 6-0).
“The Waverly girl had given Hallie some trouble at the York Invite,” said Miller, but not on this day.
In the second outing against Weberg, “She just didn’t quite have the put-away skill,” to record winners against the Skutt player “who just kept hitting it back.”
York’s semifinalists will return to action beginning at 9 a.m. today. Championships and matches for third will be on the courts starting at 1 p.m.