Both Duke doubles alive after day 1 at state tennis

LINCOLN – York’s doubles tandems at No. 1 and No. 2 played to their twin No. 4 seeds and remain very much in the hunt for state tennis titles this morning.

Yesterday at the Woods Tennis Complex in Lincoln, Erin Case and Natalie Rockenbach, playing at first doubles with a regular season mark of 33-3, found little resistance against Nebraska City in their first match (6-1, 6-0) or Waverly in their second (6-1, 6-0).

It was a different matter against Elkhorn’s Antlers, but when the smoke cleared it was the Dukes on top by tie-breaker (6-3, 7-6) (7-4). The three wins set up a showdown today in the semifinals opposite Omaha Duchesne.

The first two matches, said Coach Josh Miller, saw his Dukes overpower the Pioneers and Vikings.

“Their serve is so hard for kids” not at their level. “We wanted to make sure they played aggressive,” in those matches, even while leading large.

“They won the first set” against Elkhorn, “then got off to a bad start in the second,” he reported. “They got down in that set,” but fought back to win in two by tiebreaker.

It took a tie-breaker for the second doubles team of Addison Legg and Meaghan Rowe to make the semis, too.