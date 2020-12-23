Boone Central wrestlers leave Geneva with dual win

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers wrestling program welcomed Boone Central to Geneva on Tuesday night, but it was the visitors who left with the dual win.

Boone Central won the dual 48-21 as just three Panthers came out of Tuesday with a victory, including Aiden Hinrichs at 145 pounds, Jackson Turner at 160 and Travis Meyer at 106.

Hinrichs faced Sam Grape and won a tight contest 8-7 to earn Fillmore Central three team points. Turner pinned Colton Ray in 4 minutes while Meyer got his pin over Jose Luna in 3 minutes, 24 seconds.