Boone Central holds for 39-27 mat win over Fillmore Central

ALBION – The Fillmore Central Panthers traveled to Albion on Tuesday night for a mid-week dual showdown against the Class B Boone Central Cardinals.

The dual see-sawed back and forth before the Cardinals went on a 12-0 run with wins at 195 and 220 to open a 21- 9 lead and the Panthers could never recover.

Boone Central went on to post the 39-27 win over the Panthers.

Fillmore Central picked up a win at 160 pounds as Treven Stassiness pinned William Karmann in 2:37. That gave the Panthers their only lead of the night at 6-3.

Jackson Turner at 182 forged a 9-9 team tie as he picked up the 7-5 decision over Colton Ray.

After two wins by the Cardinals, heavyweight Marky Hinrichs pinned Dakota Rose in 3:57 to get the Panthers back to 21-15, but the Cardinals stretched the lead back to 12 points with a win at 113 after both teams were open at 106 pounds.

A pin by Aidan Trowbridge at 120 over Jaden Hageman in 1:19 and a 3-1 decision by Dylan Gewecke at 132 over Tracy Perez made it 33-24.