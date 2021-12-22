 Skip to main content
Boone Central holds for 39-27 mat win over Fillmore Central
Boone Central holds for 39-27 mat win over Fillmore Central

ALBION – The Fillmore Central Panthers traveled to Albion on Tuesday night for a mid-week dual showdown against the Class B Boone Central Cardinals.

The dual see-sawed back and forth before the Cardinals went on a 12-0 run with wins at 195 and 220 to open a 21- 9 lead and the Panthers could never recover.

Boone Central went on to post the 39-27 win over the Panthers.

Fillmore Central picked up a win at 160 pounds as Treven Stassiness pinned William Karmann in 2:37. That gave the Panthers their only lead of the night at 6-3.

Jackson Turner at 182 forged a 9-9 team tie as he picked up the 7-5 decision over Colton Ray.

After two wins by the Cardinals, heavyweight Marky Hinrichs pinned Dakota Rose in 3:57 to get the Panthers back to 21-15, but the Cardinals stretched the lead back to 12 points with a win at 113 after both teams were open at 106 pounds.

A pin by Aidan Trowbridge at 120 over Jaden Hageman in 1:19 and a 3-1 decision by Dylan Gewecke at 132 over Tracy Perez made it 33-24.

The Boone Central lead was cut to 33-27 when No. 1 Class C rated Alex Schademann at 132 pounds stepped up a weight class and defeated Class B No. 4 132 pounder Gavin Dotzler 7-5 at 138 pounds.

Boone Central sealed the win at 145 pounds as Jaxon Schafer pinned Noah Monroe in 5:45.

Fillmore Central will host their holiday tournament next Wednesday with action getting underway at 9 am.

Teams participating include: Axtell, Wahoo Neumann, Doniphan-Trumbull, East Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia, Louisville, Meridian, Oakland-Craig, Palmer, Palmyra, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, South Central Unified, Superior, Twin River, Weeping Water, Yutan, York and Fillmore Central.

