Bobcats win 54-28 over Shelby/Rising City in football

EXETER – Sophomore Breckan Schluter ran the ball 37 times for 318 yards and five touchdowns as the Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats rolled to a 54-28 win over the Shelby-Rising City Huskies on Friday night.

EMF improved to 3-0 as Schluter scored on runs of 11 yards in the first quarter and a 6 yard run in the second.

The score at the break favored the host Bobcats 16-14.

In the third quarter, Schluter scored on a 69 yard run and 3 yard run as the Bobcats outscored the visitors from Polk County 24-6.

Also scoring for EMF in the third quarter was Chase Svehla on a 23 yard pass from quarterback Christian Weber.

In the fourth, Schluter broke off a 65 yard scoring run, while JB Drake scored on a 2 yard scamper.

The Huskies were led by Hunter White who ran for 96 yards on eight rush attempts, scored on a 63 yard run and caught a 38 yard toss from Ashton Schultz.

The Bobcats finished with 437 yards of total offense, 417 of that on the ground. SRC was charted with 136 rushing and 139 passing for 275 yards.