Bobcats roll over Amherst in football

AMHERST – The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats appeared to have a dogfight on their hands Friday night as they went to the second quarter with just a 12-7 lead at Amherst.

That all changed when the Bobcats outscored the Amherst Broncos 30-0 in the quarter and went on to the convincing 48-13 win to move to 6-0.

The first score of the game was a 3-yard run by quarterback Christian Weber and after Amherst went up 7-6, sophomore running back Breckan Schluter scored on a 5-yard run and the Bobcats never looked back.

Schluter hauled in a 35 yard scoring pass from Weber to open second quarter scoring and another Weber-to-Schluter connection covering 32 yards had the Bobcats up 26-7.

Schluter scored on a 49-yard run, hauled in his third scoring reception of the second quarter covering 35 yards and Jesse Duba ran in the 2-point PATs after both scores for the 42-7 halftime lead.

Both teams scored a third quarter touchdown.

EMF finished with 290 yards on the ground with Schluter carrying the ball 18 times for 136 yards and he also had four catches for 93 yards and three scores.

Weber was 6 of 9 passing for 120 yards.

Amherst was led by Quentyn Frank with 16 carries for 51 yards and the Bronco passing game netted them just 17 yards. Amherst had 99 yards rushing for a total offense of 116 yards. EMF finished with 410 yards total offense.