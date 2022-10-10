Bobcats pounce on Thunderbirds 52-12

TECUMSEH – The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats hit the road Friday night, where they quickly dispatched Johnson County Central 52-12 to move to 4-3 on the season.

Aidan Vavra completed both of his passing attempts for 22 yards to account for all of EMF’s production through the air, but the Bobcats ran roughshod over the Thunderbirds on the ground as they racked up 277 yards and seven touchdowns on 41 carries.

Junior Breckan Schluter led the rushing attack with 132 yards and a trio of scores on 17 carries, while Draven Payne added two touchdowns and 94 yards on nine touches. Marcus Krupicka and Chase Svehla also found the end zone one time each.

Vavra paced EMF defensively with eight tackles and he, Schluter and Tyrell Fennell all intercepted a pass.