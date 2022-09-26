Bobcats let 24-point third quarter lead slip away in loss to Palmyra

FRIEND – The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats built a huge lead on Friday in their matchup with D1 No. 6 Palmyra, but watched it all slip away in a 48-44 loss in a key D1-2 District battle in Friend.

Behind junior running back Breckan Schluter who ran for five touchdowns and 277 yards, the Bobcats built a 44-20 lead over the Palmyra Panthers in the third quarter.

That lead did not hold up as the Panthers scored 28 unanswered and went on to the 48-44 win over the Bobcats.

No scoring, team or individual stats were available for the Panthers who improved to 4-1 with the win, while the Bobcats slipped to 3-2.

EMF finished the game with 296 yards as the pass game only netted the Bobcats 13 yards and the run game ended with 283 yards.

On defense the Bobcats were led by junior Jacob Weber with 14 tackles; Schluter and senior Chase Svehla each had nine and junior Draven Payne added seven.

The Bobcats had three sacks as Marcus Krupicka, Spencer Eberspacher and Svehla each recorded one take down of the quarterback behind the line. Eberspacher and Andrew Vavra each had one fumble recovery.

The road doesn’t get any easier for the Bobcats as they travel to Thayer Central, 5-0 and D1 No. 7 (OW-H) Friday night.