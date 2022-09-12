Bobcats double up Sandy Creek

FAIRFIELD – The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats hit the road Friday night for a matchup against the Sandy Creek Cougars. Backed by a dominant rushing attack and efficient pass game, the Bobcats doubled up the hosts to improve to 2-1 with a 36-18 victory.

Running back Breckan Schluter continued his torrid start to the season, racking up 164 yards on 28 carries with a trio of touchdowns. Fellow junior Draven Payne added 32 yards on nine touches and found the end zone once.

For the game, EMF finished with 228 yards and a quartet of scores on 49 carries. With the efficiency of the ground game the Bobcats didn’t need to go to the air much, but quarterback Aidan Vavra completed four of five passes for 45 yards and a touchdown. Each of his completions went to wide receiver Chase Svehla.

Schluter also recorded a team-high six tackles on defense and picked off a Sandy Creek pass.