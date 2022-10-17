Bobcats cruise to 56-0 win over Southern

MILLIGAN – The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats had Friday night’s game with Southern well in hand less than six minutes into the game on Friday night.

A Draven Payne 70-yard kickoff return; a 1-yard Marcus Krupicka run and a Breckan Schluter 40-yard dash had the Bobcats on top 22-0 with less than half the first quarter in the books.

EMF (5-3) led 34-0 at the end of the first quarter and wrapped up all their scoring before the clock hit the four minute mark of the second quarter in the 56-0 win in D1-2 district play.

Other scoring included Schluter runs of 15 and 37 yards; a Chase Svehla interception return and Tyrell Fennell’s run covering 29 yards with 4:14 to play in the first half.

The Bobcats had 297 yards rushing with Schluter the leading ball carrier with 145 on eight carries. Quarterback Aidan Vavra completed 1 of 2 passes for 34 yards with that reception by Svehla.

Southern finished the game with 106 yards of total offense with 79 passing and just 27 rushing.

Fennell led the defense with seven tackles, Preston Knollenberg added five and Spencer Eberspacher and Svehla had four stops each.

EMF (5-3) will travel to Heartland to take on the 6-2 Huskies on Thursday night with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Southern (1-7) 0 0 0 0-0

EMF (5-3) 34 22 0 0-56