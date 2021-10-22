 Skip to main content
Bobcats' 7-2 football season ends in Laurel
LAUREL – Exeter-Milligan/Friend battled with Laurel-Concord-Coleridge until the very end Thursday night, but a fourth-quarter touchdown lifted the hosts to a 30-26 win in the opening round of the Class D1 football playoffs.

The two teams remained scoreless heading into the second quarter, where LCC scored twice and took a 14-8 lead into the locker room. The Bobcats rebounded in the third quarter with three touchdowns to take a 26-22 lead heading into the final 12 minutes. However, the hosts’ fourth-quarter score proved to be the only points in the final frame as EMF fell 30-26 and saw its season end with a 7-2 record.

Stats from Thursday’s matchup were not available.

