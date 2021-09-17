Bluehawks make short work of Slammers and Panthers in softball

STROMSBURG – The Class C No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks (according to the Omaha World-Herald) needed just seven innings total Thursday night to defeat the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers 14-1 and the host Polk County Slammers 12-2.
In the local matchup, FCEMF trailed 1-0 early, but then proceeded to score in every inning on their way to a 12-4 win in five innings.
FCEMF is now 10-11 on the year, while the PC Slammers drop to 9-11.
FCEMF 12, Polk County 4
The Panthers put together 15 hits as senior Kelsi Gaston went 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. One of Gaston’s hits was a double. Sophomore Kaili Head went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and three runs batted. Picking up two hits each were Abby Nichols (2-4) and Lilly Ellison who (2-4). The top three in the Panther lineup hit 7 for 12 with six runs scored and five RBIs.
Down 1-0, FCEMF scored three in the second, two in the third and seven over the fourth and fifth innings to end the game.
Polk County put together a three-run third to trim the lead at the time to 5-4, but could not slow down the Panther offense.
“As is typical with this group, the girls responded really well. Freshman Emma Meyer got her first start of her career at catcher and did her job. We didn't need her to do any more than that, and as bad as our defense was against St. Cecilia, it was consistently good against Polk County,” commented FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby. “Our pitching in both games was good enough, they all can pitch better, but if we play defense like this and hit the way we did in this game, we can be a tough opponent for anyone in Class C.”
Polk County was led offensively by Lindee Kelley with two hits in three trips to the plate and she drove in two runs. One of her hits was a home run.
Ashley Braun and Amy Lauby shared the pitching duties for the Panthers, while Christina Rystrom and Courtney Sunday both saw action on the hill for the Slammers.