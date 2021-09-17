Bluehawks make short work of Slammers and Panthers in softball

STROMSBURG – The Class C No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks (according to the Omaha World-Herald) needed just seven innings total Thursday night to defeat the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers 14-1 and the host Polk County Slammers 12-2.

In the local matchup, FCEMF trailed 1-0 early, but then proceeded to score in every inning on their way to a 12-4 win in five innings.

FCEMF is now 10-11 on the year, while the PC Slammers drop to 9-11.

FCEMF 12, Polk County 4

The Panthers put together 15 hits as senior Kelsi Gaston went 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. One of Gaston’s hits was a double. Sophomore Kaili Head went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and three runs batted. Picking up two hits each were Abby Nichols (2-4) and Lilly Ellison who (2-4). The top three in the Panther lineup hit 7 for 12 with six runs scored and five RBIs.

Down 1-0, FCEMF scored three in the second, two in the third and seven over the fourth and fifth innings to end the game.

Polk County put together a three-run third to trim the lead at the time to 5-4, but could not slow down the Panther offense.