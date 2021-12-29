Bluehawks hand York girls first 'L' in top-5 clash

KEARNEY – The Class C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks raced out of the gate Wednesday afternoon against the Class B No. 3 York Dukes in the opening game of the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament, as senior Bailey Kissinger scored nine points in the period. Erin Sheehy, Shaye Butler and Tatum Krikac each buried a shot from downtown to spur St. Cecelia to an 18-8 lead after eight minutes.
York hung tough for three quarters despite the rocky start but could never dig itself out of the early hole, as the Dukes shot 12-of-43 from the floor for the game and the Bluehawks pulled away late in the fourth quarter of a 48-32 win.
“Tough team, playing Hastings St. Cecelia,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “(They’re) one of the most disciplined teams we’re going to see every year, and it definitely paid off for them. They hit some shots early and it was a big hole to get out of.”
York’s defense tightened in the second quarter, holding the Bluehawks to five points, but the Dukes failed to capitalize thanks to an inconsistent offense. York shot just 5 of 21 from the floor in the first half and trailed 23-15 heading into the locker room despite the stellar quarter defensively.
Junior Anna Briggs scored four points in the first quarter and closed the half as the Dukes’ leading scorer. In the third quarter, senior Mattie Pohl took over as the offensive catalyst with a trio of buckets in the period. Destiny Shepherd buried a shot from downtown and added a pair of free throws as the duo combined for 11 of York’s 13 points in the third quarter.
Still trailing entering the fourth quarter, Shepherd notched a layup and Josie Loosvelt split a pair of free throws to cut the St. Cecilia lead to 37-29 with 5:28 to play. However, York would get no closer as the Bluehawks closed the game on an 11-3 run over the final five minutes to clinch a 16-point victory.
Kissinger led all scorers with 17 points for St. Cecelia, as the senior drained four field goals and converted on 9 of 11 free throws. Butler and Krikac each added nine, while Addie Kirkegaard scored all eight of her points in the second half.
St. Cecilia connected at a 45% clip from the floor and knocked down half of their eight attempts from beyond the arc to remain unbeaten. The Bluehawks also went 16 of 21 at the charity stripe.
“Credit the other team’s defense. They play defense as good as anybody,” Kern said. “We just keep working on getting better at it, attacking the rim in a different way or finding the open shots. It’s going to be hard. You have good teams and defenses you’re playing. We’re not concerned. We just have to continue to work through it and get better, and we will. We’re getting better.”
By contrast, York shot just 12 of 43 from the floor, shooting at a 28% rate. The Dukes cashed in on just three of their 15 shots from downtown and finished 7 of 9 at the foul line.
The Bluehawks also notched a 23-14 advantage on the glass, while York won the turnover margin 11-8.
Pohl poured in 11 points to pace the Dukes offensively, while Shepherd added seven and Briggs notched six. Kiersten Portwine and Masa Scheierman each buried one shot from downtown and finished with three points apiece, while Loosvelt and Rylyn Cast both tallied two points to round out the Dukes’ scoring efforts.
St. Cecilia improved to 8-0 with the win, while York dropped to 7-1. The Dukes return to the court at 12:30 on Thursday afternoon for the third-place game.
“It’s just one of those games where you’re playing a really good team in December – you want these games so you can gauge where you’re at and evaluate and learn and get better,” Kern said. “That’s the biggest thing is I know how tough these girls are and how much they want to get better, and we will. We’ll get to that point and continue to improve.”