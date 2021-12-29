Bluehawks hand York girls first 'L' in top-5 clash

KEARNEY – The Class C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks raced out of the gate Wednesday afternoon against the Class B No. 3 York Dukes in the opening game of the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament, as senior Bailey Kissinger scored nine points in the period. Erin Sheehy, Shaye Butler and Tatum Krikac each buried a shot from downtown to spur St. Cecelia to an 18-8 lead after eight minutes.

York hung tough for three quarters despite the rocky start but could never dig itself out of the early hole, as the Dukes shot 12-of-43 from the floor for the game and the Bluehawks pulled away late in the fourth quarter of a 48-32 win.

“Tough team, playing Hastings St. Cecelia,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “(They’re) one of the most disciplined teams we’re going to see every year, and it definitely paid off for them. They hit some shots early and it was a big hole to get out of.”

York’s defense tightened in the second quarter, holding the Bluehawks to five points, but the Dukes failed to capitalize thanks to an inconsistent offense. York shot just 5 of 21 from the floor in the first half and trailed 23-15 heading into the locker room despite the stellar quarter defensively.