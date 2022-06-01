Blue Springs beats Fusion 16-U 8-3 at home

YORK - It’s early and for the York Fusion 16-U softball team, they are still working out the kinks and trying to build some team continuity during a very short summer season.

On Wednesday night at the York Ballpark Complex the Blue Springs Lightning used a five-run fourth inning to build an 8-2 lead and never looked back in the first of two games scheduled on Wednesday.

Blue Springs (Wymore Southern High School) is located south of Beatrice.

After the Lightning took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the York girls got the offense rolling and erased it in the bottom of the second.

An error allowed Ellie Gartner to reach first base and she would advance to second on a wild pitch.

With a runner in scoring position, Lily Kowalski roped a single and scored Gartner to even the score at 2-2.

Kowalski stole second and was standing on third following an error when a ground out to second base off the bat of Sierra Rasmussen scored Kowalski putting the Fusion on top 2-1.

A two-run third by the Lightning gave them the lead at 3-2 and in the fourth the flood gates opened as Blue Springs scored five times on just three hits and one York error.

A two-run double was the big blow for the Lightning in the frame.

York answered with one run in the fourth as Abrielle Linder ripped a hard shot past the shortstop and a wild pitch had her in scoring position when Maggie Rauert laced a single to make it 8-3.

York went quietly in the fifth after time had expired.

The Fusion finished the game with a 4 of 21 effort at the plate as Kowalski was the team leader going 2 for 2.

Blue Springs was 7 of 25 and of their eight runs scored, seven were earned.

York’s Lauryn Mattox started on the hill, but gave way to Megan Wright in the fourth. Mattox came back in after Wright threw 2/3 of an inning and pitched the fifth. Mattox did record seven strikeouts.

The Fusion 16-U will be back in action on Saturday at the York Softball Summer Classic. They open pool play against the Chaos 16-U at 9:30 a.m. to be followed by a 3:30 p.m. game against the Norfolk Quakes. They cap off the day at 6:30 p.m. against Nebraska Thunder.

The tournament concludes with bracket play on Sunday.