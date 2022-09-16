Blood, sweat and tears – a trip to the dentist with my grandson

I got to take my grandson (Braxton) to his first-ever dentist appointment on Wednesday in Lincoln.

I was really worried this was going to go really bad!

He told me several times during the morning he was not going to a darn dentist and I couldn’t make him. I was working from home and he made it a point several times to come up to me and reiterate he was not going.

Well I got him in the car and all the way down he kept telling me and telling me; I’m not going in to see the dentist.

Then on his own from the backseat he asked me if I could find something on YouTube that showed a little kid going to his first dentist appointment and I thought, I bet there is something he could watch to help put his mind at ease.

So I found a video and it seemed to be the perfect solution to the problem.

He was in the back seat watching the video and I asked him how it was and he said pretty good. I asked him if it looked like it would hurt to go and he said nope.

All was going real well and I felt we are going to get through this when the roof caved in, the wheels fell off and it all went to h _ _ _ in a hand basket!

All of a sudden he said (verbatim) “all hell no, they are not going to pull my teeth.”

At that point red lights were going off in my head and what I thought was the solution just became the bigger problem. I was thinking what kid goes to his first dentist appointment and gets his teeth pulled?

To make things worse I was riding with my daughter and son-in-law as they were going to see an eye specialist with my other grandson. She put the wrong address into the GPS and we were running almost 30 minutes late and we had to wait for a train.

As far as Braxton goes I had lost him. He took off his shoes and socks and hurled them from the back seat to the front and he was literally digging in his heels.

I dropped off my daughter, son-in-law and grandson (Cash), jumped into the driver’s seat and proceeded to high tail it across Lincoln from 70th street to over by Lincoln North Star High School--- already 25 minutes late.

When we got there I had to find his shoes and socks and try to get him out of the back of the car. Now I’m 65 and 6-6 and crawling into the back of a car trying to get a screaming kid out and convince him the dentist would not be bad was no easy task. I scraped my arm and blood was running down it.

By the time we got to the front door I was still bleeding, sweating and he was crying almost uncontrollably. I got him checked in and sat down and now I had to put on his shoes. He was visibly upset and I was sure he was going to work himself into a state of vomiting all over the floor in the dentist office.

When they called his name he really started crying and I was carrying him which was pretty taxing on me since he weighs nearly 60 pounds.

Well the rest of the visit went without any incident. The girl who was working with him was an angel and she really calmed him down. I shared a high-five with him when they said things looked good and as we walked to the car after the visit he looked at me and said, “I’m sorry grandpa.”

That made it all worth it!

Oklahoma-Nebraska

Don’t have too much to say about this game, not sure what to expect and how the Nebraska players will respond to everything that has gone on this week.

I just hope they give a great effort and make the day at least tolerable for interim head coach Mickey Joseph.

It’s going to be awhile before we find out if Joseph is the answer or not. Maybe a win over the Sooners will be all the convincing Trev Alberts will need.

I was on the road a lot this past week and just got back from Gothenburg late Friday night. If you are traveling, just be careful and be safe and have a great weekend.