Blackbird18-U goes two up, three down in softball at York tourney

YORK - The Gresham Blackbirds of 18-U softball team got off to a rough start early Saturday, but bounced back with a 2-2 record the remainder of the York Summer Classic tournament and a trip to the semifinals of their Sunday bracket.

Saturday, during a light rain the Gresham girls stumbled early as the Grand Island Scorpions opened an 8-0 lead after the top of the first and went on to post the 11-1 win.

Gresham defeated the Lincoln Cyclones 12-7, before losing to the Central City Stampede 8-3 and finish up pool play at 1-2.

In the loss to the Scorpions the only run scored by the Blackbirds came in the top of the third when Savannah Horne singled and scored on a Libbie Kubicek single. Gresham finished the game with just three hits when the other one came off the bat of Morgan Steckly.

On Sunday, Gresham made right their loss to the Central Stampede 4-0, but then the Cyclones avenged their Saturday defeat to the Blackbirds by the final score of 12-0.

The championship game between the Columbus Bullets and the Cyclones was rained out.

Gresham played a make-up game against David City on Monday and is scheduled to host a triangular with the Blaze (Wahoo Neumann) and Calvary on Thursday with games at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Gresham 14-U

The Gresham 14-U Blackbirds were also in action at the York Summer Classic and they also ended the tournament with a 2-3 record.

Gresham defeated Titan Nation 5-1 on Saturday, but dropped games to Auburn Adrenaline 4-3 and Grand Island Stingers 5-0.

On Sunday the Blackbirds defeated Columbus Havoc-Watts, but lost to the Stingers 14-3 to end their tournament.