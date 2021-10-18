 Skip to main content
Bison get second win at Fillmore Central's expense
Bison get second win at Fillmore Central's expense

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers welcomed the one-win Central City Bison to town Friday night looking for their second consecutive win. Instead, Central City spoiled Fillmore Central’s senior night with a 53-14 shellacking.

Quarterback Treven Stassines completed nine of 13 passes for just 35 yards for Fillmore Central in the loss. The sophomore threw one touchdown but also tossed a pair of interceptions. Stassines also easily finished as the Panthers’ leading rusher, picking up 69 yards on 11 carries. Fillmore Central’s other rushers combined for 26 yards on 20 touches.

Keegan Theobald led the Fillmore Central receiving corps with three receptions for 14 yards. Luke Kimbrough also hauled in three passes for 12 yards and Dylan Gewecke caught two for 10.

The Panthers dropped to 2-6 with the loss and close the season on the road at Adams Central on Friday.

