Bison first, Dukes third in York Tennis Invite

YORK – The heat and the humidity made a return to the area on Friday as the York Dukes hosted the first of their two Friday tennis invites during the season.

The McCook Bison took first place in all four categories contested Friday and posted 30 points, the highest possible.

The Waverly Vikings came in second with a team score of 22 and York was third with 17 points.

York’s best finish came at No. 1 singles where Drew Hammer went 4-1 and improved his record to 11-3, his only loss coming to McCook’s Isaac Hinze by the score of 8-2. Hinze came into the invite with an unblemished record and left that way and is now 12-0 on the year.

Hammer picked up wins over Holdrege by the score of 8-0, Beatrice 8-1, Elkhorn 8-0 and Waverly 8-5.

In the No. 2 singles spot it was Ethan Phinney with a record of 3-2. He opened with a 8-1 win over his opponent from Holdrege, took down Beatrice 9-8 (7-1 tie-breaker) and also picked up a win by the score of 8-4 over Elkhorn. His two losses came to Waverly 8-5 and McCook 8-1. Phinney goes into next week with a record of 9-5.