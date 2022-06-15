Big Tri-County fourth inning does in York Juniors

DEWITT – Tri County plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break open what had been a 3-3 ballgame in its tilt against the York Cornerstone Junior Kings on Tuesday evening. The Tri County outburst proved decisive, marking the final cushion in a 10-6 York loss.

Tri County opened the scoring in the bottom of the first thanks to a York error, but the Kings answered back in the top of the third.

Rylan Kamler started the rally with a one-out walk, and Wyatt Gartner beat out an infield single on a bunt to the pitcher to put two runners on for Collin Kotschwar.

Kotschwar delivered a line-drive single to center field to score Kamler and tie the game.

It didn’t stay tied long, as Kennan Dirks laced a line drive into left field for a single during the next at-bat to score a run and give York a 2-1 lead. Anthony White cranked a two-out single to center field to make it 3-1 before Tri County finally got out of the inning, but the home team answered back with a pair of runs in the home half to tie the game.

After York went down in order in the top of the fourth, Tri County blew the game open thanks to a two-run double and a pair of RBI singles.

Trailing 7-3, York got a pair of runs back on an error and a fielder’s choice, but Tri County added another run in the home half and two more in the sixth to take a 10-5 lead.

White drove in his second run of the game on a one-out single to right field in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as the Kings fell to 4-6 on the year with a 10-6 loss.

York scored six runs on seven hits, led by a 2-for-3 day from Gartner and a 2-for-4 outing from White. White also notched half of the Kings’ four RBIs.

Parker Friedrichsen got the nod on the mound for York and pitched fairly well in earning a no-decision. Friedrichsen tossed three innings of no-hit ball but walked three batters and allowed a trio of unearned runs to pair with three strikeouts.

Kotschwar pitched three innings of relief and allowed seven runs – all earned – on six hits and three walks with a trio of punchouts.