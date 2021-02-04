Big third quarter seals the deal for Centennial

UTICA — The Centennial Broncos girls basketball team had seen its 11-point lead over Thayer Central dwindle down to just one, 22-21, at halftime of a Southern Nebraska Conference tournament semifinal Thursday night in Utica.
But Centennial, which came into the game rated Class C-2 No. 4 in the Lincoln Journal Star, flexed its muscle to start the second half and showed everyone in the gym who the better team was by outscoring the visiting Titans 18-4 in the third quarter.
The result was a 44-33 win for the Broncos, who improved to 19-1 on the season. They’re headed to Saturday night’s conference championship game against Sutton next. It’ll be the second time Centennial and Sutton have played this season — the first was on Jan. 8 in Utica, and the Broncos picked up a 47-40 win.
It’s been a long time since the Centennial girls have won the conference tournament. The SNC used to have East and West champs, but didn’t play for an overall conference title. Centennial won the East division in 2005, but the last time the Broncos won an entire conference championship was in the early 1990s.
“They can make history, and we’re on a little bit of a win streak right now,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said after Thursday’s win. “We just need to keep it rolling, not necessarily reflect and rest on our laurels, but we can say we beat Sutton once, but we’re missing Kierra Green who knocked down five threes the first time. So who’s going to step up now and bring that production on the offensive side? And we’ll need that defensive production, too, because Sutton can put up a bunch of points.”
Green was a major part to Centennial’s comeback win over Sutton in January. She scored 15 points was was 5 of 8 from 3-point range, but is battling an injury and won’t play Saturday.
Against Thayer Central, Centennial owned the second half and outscored the Titans 22-12 in the final two quarters. Kate Hirschfeld led the team with 19 points while Jaycee Stuhr added 12.
“Kate did a great job of attacking the hoop. We knew that was a weakness we could exploit because they (Thayer) don’t really have anyone who matches up well against Kate,” Polk said. “Jaycee getting 12, I’m really happy for her — she knocked down some shots from the outside and that’s going to be big for her confidence going forward and the team’s confidence, that we have different girls that can step up and score.”
After losing that big lead in the first half, Polk had a productive chat in the locker room with his team.
“We really stressed rebounding. When we played Thayer last Friday, Jaci Opfer was playing for us but now she’s a bit hurt and will be back for us, but she had eight or nine rebounds against Thayer, which was huge,” Polk said. “And it’s something you don’t realize you miss until it’s gone. We stressed it at the beginning of the game but had to re-stress it at halftime, and I thought Asia Nisly did a great job in the second half getting those rebounds.”
Centennial and Sutton will play at 6 p.m. on Saturday night.
Thayer Central (11-7) 7 14 4 8 — 33
Centennial (19-1) 15 7 18 4 — 44
Thayer Central scoring: Jayme Huhman 7, Chloe Souerdyke 6, Alanna Fangmeier 6, Josey Welch 5, Natalie Tietjen 4, Cassandra Hergott 5.
Centennial scoring: Daylee Dey 4, Asia Nisly 5, Jaycee Stuhr 12, Kate Hirschfeld 19, Kiley Rathjen 2, Kailey Ziegler 2.