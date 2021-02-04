Big third quarter seals the deal for Centennial

UTICA — The Centennial Broncos girls basketball team had seen its 11-point lead over Thayer Central dwindle down to just one, 22-21, at halftime of a Southern Nebraska Conference tournament semifinal Thursday night in Utica.

But Centennial, which came into the game rated Class C-2 No. 4 in the Lincoln Journal Star, flexed its muscle to start the second half and showed everyone in the gym who the better team was by outscoring the visiting Titans 18-4 in the third quarter.

The result was a 44-33 win for the Broncos, who improved to 19-1 on the season. They’re headed to Saturday night’s conference championship game against Sutton next. It’ll be the second time Centennial and Sutton have played this season — the first was on Jan. 8 in Utica, and the Broncos picked up a 47-40 win.

It’s been a long time since the Centennial girls have won the conference tournament. The SNC used to have East and West champs, but didn’t play for an overall conference title. Centennial won the East division in 2005, but the last time the Broncos won an entire conference championship was in the early 1990s.