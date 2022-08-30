Big third inning dooms Polk County against St. Paul

STROMSBURG – After the Polk County Slammers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, the visiting St. Paul Wildcats exploded for six runs in the top of the third to take the lead for good, then held on for dear life late for a 7-5 win Tuesday night.

The hosts opened the scoring in the second, as freshman Adrienne Waller ripped a two-out double down the third-base line. Sophomore Kaleena Nuttelman followed with a double of her own into center field, plating Waller to put Polk County on top.

Unfortunately for the Slammers, their early cushion did not last long. A leadoff double and Polk County error tied the game before the Wildcats loaded the bases with no outs on a fielder’s choice in which the runner beat the throw to second and a bunt single.

Another error plated two runs and gave St. Paul a 3-1 lead as another single loaded the bases again. Karlie Vieth cashed in with a two-run double to center field, and the Wildcats tacked on another run before a ground out finally ended the inning and left the bases loaded.

Polk County, which had stranded a runner apiece in each of the first two innings, left a pair on in the bottom of the third and another runner in the fourth.

Still trailing 6-1 with two down and a runner on second in the bottom of the fifth, junior catcher Emma Recker stepped to the plate and blasted the first pitch of the at-bat over the left-field fence. The two-run jack cut the Polk County deficit in half, but a fly out to left ended the inning as pitcher Courtney Sunday just missed a solo shot.

Sunday then sat down St. Paul in order in the sixth, but the Slammers stranded two more runners in the bottom of the sixth and still trailed by a trio of runs heading to the final frame.

Consecutive singles to open the top of the seventh plated an insurance run for St. Paul, but the Wildcats left the bases juiced and the door cracked open for the hosts in the bottom of the frame.

Lindee Kelley ripped a line drive into center field for a single and Recker reached via a hit-by-pitch to put two on for Sunday, who grounded out to second for the second out. Roberta Hines popped up on the infield, but the St. Paul first baseman couldn’t handle it as two runs scored to make it 7-5.

Waller reached on an error to bring the winning run to the plate in Nuttelman, but the sophomore popped out to second base to end the game.

St. Paul outhit Polk County 10-7 but nearly gave the game away late with six errors. Two of the Slammers’ three errors came in the decisive third inning and contributed to a trio of runs.

Recker led Polk County at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a hit-by-pitch, a home run and a pair of RBIs. Nuttelman also notched a multi-hit game with a double and a single, and the sophomore drove in a run. Together, the duo combined for four of the Slammers’ seven knocks and all three of their RBIs.

The Slammers’ other hits went to Waller, Kelley and Sierra Boden.

Sunday took the loss in the circle, allowing seven runs – four earned – on 10 hits and a pair of walks with eight Ks in seven innings.

Vieth and Addy Wegner combined for half of St. Paul’s 10 hits and drove in three runs. Charlee Wegner picked up the win for the Wildcats (6-2), as the sophomore allowed five runs – just one earned – on seven hits and fanned seven batters in a complete-game effort.

Polk County dropped to 8-3 on the season. The Slammers return to the diamond Saturday for the Boone Central Invite.