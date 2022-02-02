Big second period sparks Mustang boys in 23-point romp

BRAINARD – The East Butler Tigers trailed McCool Junction by just six points after eight minutes Tuesday night, as the Mustangs carried a 19-13 lead into the second quarter.

In the second period, however, the Mustangs outscored the Tigers 25-8 to seize control of the game. McCool rolled from there, coasting to a 68-45 rout to improve to 8-8 on the season.

McCool shot 28 of 54 (52%) from the floor and 4 of 9 from deep.

Freshman Mapieu Kuochinin knocked down 7 of 10 shots from the floor and racked up 17 points to pace the Mustangs offensively. Senior Jake Hoarty joined him in double figures with 12 and canned 3 of 6 attempts from 3-point range, while sophomore Ryland Garretson added 10 points.

Senior Isaac Stark racked up nine points, junior Trent Neville recorded six and senior Chase Wilkinson tallied five for the Mustangs. Ian Stahr, Doniphan Bandt, Bryson Plock and Trenton Orlando all scored two points, while Jake Brugger added one to round out McCool scoring.

The Mustangs crashed the glass relentlessly to the tune of 44 total rebounds. Kuochinin paced McCool with 11 rebounds to complete his double-double, while Garretson and Hoarty each grabbed seven boards and Wilkinson added six.

Wilkinson and Stark dished out five assists apiece and Hoarty added four as the trio combined for 14 of the Mustangs’ 19 for the game. McCool also notched seven steals as Garretson led the way with two.