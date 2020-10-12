Big second half lifts Nebraska Lutheran to win over High Plains

WACO – The High Plains fans were feeling pretty comfortable on Friday night with their Storm on top of the Nebraska Lutheran Knights 34-14.

But it didn’t last.

Nebraska Lutheran (3-4) erased the 20-point deficit with a 36-0 second-half run as it defeated the Storm 50-34 in Friday night district action.

Knights’ senior quarterback Nate Helwig accounted for 370 yards of total offense with 279 through the air as he completed 26 of 51 passes with four touchdowns.

The Storm used two scoring runs by senior Tanner Wood, who led the Storm ground game with 112 yards on 23 carries, while quarterback Javier Moreno opened the scoring on an 8-yard run and finished with 92 yards on 20 rush attempts.

The other touchdown was provided by junior Trevor Carlstrom, who finished with 11 carries for 62 yards.

Helwig’s big target in the Knights’ passing game was 5-foot-10 sophomore Trevor Hueske, who had 17 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown. Another sophomore, Trey Richert, had six catches for 89 yards.