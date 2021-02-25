Big second half leads Twin River to upset win over C-2 No. 4 Cross County

STROMSBURG — Reverse the calendar to Jan. 14. Cross County traveled to Genoa to play the Twin River Titans. The Cougars won the matchup by just six points, 67-61.

The two met again, this time in the C2-9 subdistrict final in Stromsburg on Thursday night. It was another barn burner — but one where Twin River got some revenge.

Behind a pivotal second half where Twin River outscored Class C-2 No. 4-rated Cross County 32-15, the Titans upset the host Cougars 46-37. Cross County was sitting in 11th in the Class C-2 wildcard standings Thursday night and will have to play the waiting game to see if it will play in a district final.

Cross County’s top player, junior Cory Hollinger, had an off night. The 6-foot-6 forward who averages over 15 points per game was held to eight in the loss.

With the shots not falling for Hollinger, others needed to step up offensively for Cross County, and in the first half they did. Isaac Noyd, who scored a game-high a team-high 11 points, had eight in the first half while Christian Rystrom had five. But it was the Cougars’ defense that did the trick, holding the Titans to just 14 points.