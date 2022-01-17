Big first quarter propels Nebraska Lutheran boys past Shelby-RC

WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran boys raced out to a 21-7 lead after eight minutes Saturday, but the Huskies responded with a 20-10 edge in the second quarter to get back into the game. The two teams traded blows throughout the second half, but when the dust finally settled, it was the Knights who remained standing in a 60-58 victory.

Nebraska Lutheran went just 2 of 10 from beyond the arc, but the Knights still shot 54% from the floor for the game (21 of 39). Trey Richert led the charge offensively, as the junior poured in 24 points on 8 of 15 shooting.

Junior Jace Dressel joined Richert in double figures. He finished with 11 points, junior Trevor Hueske added nine and sophomore Isaac Beiermann notched six. Silas Vogel scored four points, while Aaron Koepsell, Ben Vogt and Caleb Eldridge all notched two to round out Nebraska Lutheran scoring.

Hueske pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Knights on the glass, while Dressel grabbed five boards. Nebraska Lutheran finished with 19 rebounds for the game.

Beiermann dished out a team-high three assists, while Hueske swiped five steals and Richert notched three.

Nebraska Lutheran improved to 8-3 on the season with the win. The Knights return to the hardwood Tuesday when the Hampton Hawks come to town.