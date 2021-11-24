Bethany bests YC Panthers in women's hoops

YORK – After the first 10 minutes elapsed Tuesday night, the York College women’s basketball team led the Bethany Swedes 13-12 on the strength of some great defensive pressure.
Bethany found their groove offensively in the second quarter, however, as they led 41-27 at the break. The Swedes extended their advantage to 66-40 through three quarters en route to an 87-59 win over the Panthers at the Freeman Center in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference play.
The Swedes, who came in with a record of 6-2, outscored the hosts 54-27 over the middle two quarters as they built their lead behind 26 points from Kisa Unruh – who was 9-of-12 from the field overall and a sizzling 7-of-10 from behind the three-point arc.
Unruh was the only Swede to score in double figures as 15 players scored in the win for Bethany.
After a slow start from the field, Bethany finished 30-of-59 for 51% shooting from the floor. They were even better behind the arc, as they knocked down 11 of 18 attempts for 61%. The Swedes hit 16 of 27 free throw attempts.
York College only trailed 33-27 late in the second quarter, as a basket by Panthers season leading scorer Julia Trujillo cut the Swede lead to six.
However, Bethany closed out the first half on an 8-0 run and used the momentum to pull away in the third quarter with a 25-13 scoring burst.
Trujillo scored 13 points as she was 4-of-7 from the field and 1-of-3 on three-point shots. She shot 4-of-5 at the line.
Amaia Diez finished as the Panthers’ leading scorer with 15 points. She was 4-of-9 from the field overall and 2-of-5 on three-pointers.
York College was 17-of-38 from the field and 8-of-18 on threes.
Bethany put up 21 more shots in the game and York College was charted with 38 turnovers to 17 for the Swedes. York College did win the battle on the glass 30-25. Catie Whitehead had seven rebounds and Yionis Keith added five boards and eight points.
York College sees their record dip to 2-6 overall and 0-3 in the KCAC Conference.
The Panthers will host the Bethel College Threshers on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. and will be back at the Freeman Center on Monday for a 6 p.m. tip with Friends University.
Bethany (7-2, 3-0) 12 29 25 21-87
York College (2-6, 0-3) 13 14 13 19-59