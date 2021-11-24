Bethany bests YC Panthers in women's hoops

YORK – After the first 10 minutes elapsed Tuesday night, the York College women’s basketball team led the Bethany Swedes 13-12 on the strength of some great defensive pressure.

Bethany found their groove offensively in the second quarter, however, as they led 41-27 at the break. The Swedes extended their advantage to 66-40 through three quarters en route to an 87-59 win over the Panthers at the Freeman Center in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

The Swedes, who came in with a record of 6-2, outscored the hosts 54-27 over the middle two quarters as they built their lead behind 26 points from Kisa Unruh – who was 9-of-12 from the field overall and a sizzling 7-of-10 from behind the three-point arc.

Unruh was the only Swede to score in double figures as 15 players scored in the win for Bethany.

After a slow start from the field, Bethany finished 30-of-59 for 51% shooting from the floor. They were even better behind the arc, as they knocked down 11 of 18 attempts for 61%. The Swedes hit 16 of 27 free throw attempts.

York College only trailed 33-27 late in the second quarter, as a basket by Panthers season leading scorer Julia Trujillo cut the Swede lead to six.