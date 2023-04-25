AURORA – For much of Tuesday evening’s Central Conference matchup, the York boys outplayed the Aurora Huskies. Yet after 80 minutes of game time, that didn’t correlate to the scoreboard, as the two sides ended regulation deadlocked in a scoreless tie despite the Dukes’ sizable shot advantage.

“We took a while to go into it in terms of how we were going to attack,” York head coach Benny Hanaphy said after the game. “We knew that Aurora was going to play a deep line and we had to solve the problem. It took us a while to figure out, and I felt like in the second half we were better but that first half of overtime we really starting clicking, creating some passing patterns and crossing opportunities.”

In the game’s 85th minute, however, Bryson Benjamin buried a header in the back of the net for the game’s first and only goal as the visitors picked up a narrow victory to improve to 7-5 on the year and snap a two-game skid.

“I like how we played together as a team. We had a few early shots we missed and I thought we could have done better, but we pulled it out in overtime,” Benjamin said after the game. “We have a lot of support from our coach. He pushed us and he knew we could score, so he kept telling us to keep doing what we do. We go over it in practice every day. We had a plan, and we executed.”

York racked up several scoring chances during a 16-shot second half, yet they could not crack the code of Aurora goalkeeper Devin Otto. In particular, senior Kolby Majerus had a pair of good looks at the net during a two-minute stretch in the second half but came up just shy both times – once about six inches too high and the other a fraction wide.

As a result, the game remained scoreless despite York’s unofficial 28-11 advantage in shots during regulation. During the intermission between the end of the second half and the start of the first overtime, Hanaphy told the Dukes to regroup and focus.

“We really had to focus when that ball’s coming in, focus on where I’m trying to put the ball in terms of finishing,” he said. “Then on the other side of it, we were susceptible a few times to counterattacks and it was a focus on we needed to transition quickly and not get caught in terms of them working harder than us to get up the field.”

York managed a pair of shots early in the first overtime but missed a hair wide both times. On the Dukes’ third scoring chance, Otto deflected a shot from the Logan Davis high and over the crossbar with 5:41 remaining to set up a corner kick.

The Huskies snuffed out York’s initial corner kick, but the Dukes kept pressure on the Aurora end and found Benjamin near the goal on a crosser. The senior’s ensuing header beat Otto and buried itself in the back of the net to give the visitors, at last, a breakthrough goal with 4:59 remaining in the period.

“I’m not sure who got the assist, but it was a really good ball,” he said after the game. “We go over and over about crossing it, it was a great ball to my head and I finished it.”

After the game, Hanaphy said the key on Benjamin’s goal was the Dukes’ tempo on the play.

“The fact we played it early was the difference,” he said. “We had been taking too many touches coming backwards, but we were able to get the ball down there, cross it early and Bryson was able to make an early run, and that was able to unlock it.”

York finished with a 6-1 edge in shots in the opening overtime period but did not muster another goal, and the Aurora offense roared to life with their backs against the wall in the second overtime.

The Huskies held a 3-1 shooting advantage over the game’s final 10 minutes, but York goaltender Austin Phinney turned the hosts away each time, the final save coming in the final 40 seconds to preserve the narrow win.

For the game, York unofficially outshot Aurora 35-15. Otto tallied 23 saves against one goal allowed for the Huskies, but it wasn’t enough to come away with the win as Phinney went a perfect 15 for 15 in save chances to pitch the shutout.

“Austin’s just that stable one back there. He leads well, leads by example, and we know that he’s always going to come up with a couple saves that are going to keep us in the game,” Hanaphy said. “Even at the end of regulation, Charlie Van Gomple did the same thing. Your defenders, your goalkeeper, they’re going to face a situation where maybe they shouldn’t make the stop but they do, and you have to rely on those players because they’re huge for us.”