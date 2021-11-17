Benedict Eagles won the six-man title in 1997 - here's the story

*In 1997 the Benedict Eagles won the Class D-3 (Six-Man) State championship over Elba. This article first ran on November 21, 1997. In 2002 the Eagles and the Stromsburg Vikings merged to form the Cross County Cougars and on Monday, November 22, 2021 Cross County will be playing in their first state championship game at Memorial Stadium since the schools merged against Howells-Dodge for the D-1 title. Here is a look back at the 1997 state championship win for the Eagles. Tomorrow we will feature the Stromsburg Vikings’ 1999 C-2 State Championsip.*
LINCOLN – The Benedict Eagles have been the Rodney Dangerfield of the Class D-3 Football Playoffs.
Thursday, the Eagles who were four touchdown underdogs to undefeated and top ranked Elba, went out and earned the respect of the non-believers the old fashioned the way- throttling Elba 65-16 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln to win the Class D-3 Six Man State Championship.
The game ended at the 5:41 mark of the final period due to the mercy rule.
It may have been an omen right from the start as the Eagles who were originally scheduled to be the visitors and be on the west sideline, found themselves on the east sideline and the home team, and it’s not uncommon for the team on the east side to put up 65 points a game- the Huskers’ side.
After stopping the Bluejays’ Marc Wells on fourth-and-one from the Benedict 38, it wouldn’t be long before the scoring parade got underway for the Eagles.
On the first play, junior quarterback Nate Wittgren hit senior end Travis Ratzlaff on a 36 yard toss and the senior was brought down at the Elba 6 yard line.
The reception for Ratzlaff was his only catch of the day, other than a reception on a PAT, but Wittgren was just getting started as he sliced and diced the Bluejays defense all afternoon long with a good mixture of running and passing.
Wittgren scored the first of his three rushing touchdowns on the day when he went in from 6 yards out with 8:13 to play in the first quarter.
Another defensive stand by the Eagles sparked by the first of two interceptions by the Eagles defense on the day, gave the ball back at the Benedict 15 yard line.
Four plays later, 245 pound junior Andy Bowman caught a short pass from Wittgren and the Benedict center would not be denied as he broke several arm tackles en-route to a 36-yard touchdown reception. Benedict led 13-0.
After Wittgren and Ratzlaff combined to stop Bluejays leading rusher Wells for no gain on fourth-and-one from the Benedict 24 yard line, The Eagles set sail on their third scoring drive of the first quarter. Wells, who entered the game with 1,965 yards rushing on 212 attempts this season, was only able to pick up 71 yards on 21 tries in the championship game, which was 100 yards below his average.
The scoring drive was a one play 56 yard run by Wittgren. What was becoming apparent to all was Benedict’s speed was overwhelming the Bluejays.
The scoring spree continued in the second quarter as Justin Schoch scored on a 2 yard pass from Wittgren with 7:33 to play before halftime and the defense contributed to the scoring as Ratzlaff picked up Donald Morrow’s fumble at the Bluejays 27 and went in untouched to up the score to 33-0.
The score ballooned to 39-0 when Wittgren capped a seven play, 43 yard drive on a 1 yard run with 3:20 to play in the first half.
The Bluejays got on the scoreboard as Wells went in from 8 yards out with 2:15 to play in the first half. Wells PAT kick made it 39-8.
If 39 points wasn’t enough and if the Eagles hadn’t displayed superb speed and offensive fireworks already, in steps junior running back Brian Burhoop.
On the first play following the kickoff, Burhoop found a seam down the right sideline and went 65 yards for the score.
Burhoop, who went virtually unnoticed the first 19 minutes of action, made his presence known in the second half.
The 175-pound back ripped off scoring runs of 75 and 50 yards and added another run of 34 yards to finish the game with six carries and 229 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Burhoop gave credit to his offensive line.
“Great blocking. The guys opened holes and all I had to do was run through them. It was all good blocking, said Burhoop. “We’ve been underdogs all season long so it was no real surprise we were again today. We’ve worked all season long to get to Lincoln and we were not about to let this opportunity slip away from us.”
The Bluejays scored once in the second half as Morrow hit Wells on a 25-yard scoring pass to make it 52-16.
With 5:41 to play in the game, James O’Rourke went in from 1 yard out and the celebration began as the game ended due to the 45-point rule.
In his post-game interview, Benedict head coach Mark Rotter was surprised to hear his team came in such a heavy underdog.
“Four touchdowns, how did they ever come up with us being a four touchdown underdog?” commented Rotter.
“We lose to the two-time defending state champion without our running back and everybody just wants to write us off. We need to thank Wolbach for kicking our butts and opening our eyes. They gave us just what we needed at the right time,” Rotter added. “It was a great team effort. I don’t think I can single out one player, everybody did exactly what they were supposed to and the kids didn’t let the excitement of playing in such a big stadium get to them,” said Rotter. “They said that nobody in the eastern bracket can play football. Well I guess we kind of silenced those critics for a while.”
Rotter said that Benedict would be back next year to play six-man football. This came amidst the rumors that Benedict would close its doors following the 1997-98 year.
Benedict quarterback Wittgren engineered the Eagles offense to 552 yards in the game and the junior finished with 241 total yards to help the Eagles claim their first-ever football championship.
“We wanted to come out and show everybody that we were a good football team and really take it to them early in the game,” commented Wittgren. “This is what we wanted and worked for all season.”
Elba finished with 313 yards of total offense with 203 yards coming through the air. Wes Wells capped his career with seven receptions for 132 yards one touchdown. Wittgren led the defense for the Eagles with 24 tackles, Burhoop added 14 and Ratzlaff nine. Ratzlaff and O’Rourke and Burhoop each recorded a fumble recovery in the win and both Wittgren and Burhoop had one pick.
“I can’t think of a better way to end my football career at Benedict,” commented Ratzlaff, the only senior on the team. “This is just the best. We used each other to motivate ourselves. We were supposed to lose to Guide Rock in the first round and nobody gave us a chance to win today. That just makes the way we won so much sweeter.”