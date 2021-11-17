Benedict Eagles won the six-man title in 1997 - here's the story

“Great blocking. The guys opened holes and all I had to do was run through them. It was all good blocking, said Burhoop. “We’ve been underdogs all season long so it was no real surprise we were again today. We’ve worked all season long to get to Lincoln and we were not about to let this opportunity slip away from us.”

The Bluejays scored once in the second half as Morrow hit Wells on a 25-yard scoring pass to make it 52-16.

With 5:41 to play in the game, James O’Rourke went in from 1 yard out and the celebration began as the game ended due to the 45-point rule.

In his post-game interview, Benedict head coach Mark Rotter was surprised to hear his team came in such a heavy underdog.

“Four touchdowns, how did they ever come up with us being a four touchdown underdog?” commented Rotter.