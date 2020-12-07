 Skip to main content
Beethe nets 30, but Exeter-Milligan falls by 1 point to Osceola
News-Times file photo

Jackson Beethe.

EXETER – Exeter-Milligan senior Jackson Beethe netted a game-high 30 points on his home court Friday in Exeter against the Osceola Bulldogs, but he didn’t get enough help in what turned out to be a 55-54 loss.

Kole Svec was Beethe’s only teammate who scored in double digits for Exeter-Milligan as he finished with 12. The rest of the Timberwolves scored a combined 12 points.

Osceola was led by Isaiah Zelasney, who had a team-high 21 points. Both Kale Gustafson and Wyatt Urban chipped in with 19 and 10 points, respectively, to help the Bulldogs to 2-0 record.

Exeter-Milligan falls to 0-2 and will travel to Brainard to play East Butler (1-1) on Tuesday.

The game was tied at 15-all after the first quarter, but Exeter-Milligan outscored Osceola 20-12 in the second stanza to take a 35-27 halftime edge. The Bulldogs did just enough to get the come-from-behind win in the second half, and outscored Exeter-Milligan 13-9 in the fourth quarter.

Exeter-Milligan went 9 of 14 at the free-throw line while Osceola was just 4 of 13.

