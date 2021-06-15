 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beethe, Gierhan McDonald carry YNT area flag in All-Star hoops
0 comments

Beethe, Gierhan McDonald carry YNT area flag in All-Star hoops

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GRAND ISLAND – Three area athletes represented their schools in the Striv All-Star Classic boys’ game at Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday night. Exeter-Milligan’s Jackson Beethe and Cooper Gierhan of Centennial suited up for the GMC All-Stars, while McCool Junction’s Owen McDonald represented the Mustangs for the Chevrolet All-Stars.

Beethe scored the most points of the area athletes, draining a couple of three-pointers and scoring eight points, but McDonald and the Chevrolet All-Stars rolled to the win.

The GMC All-Stars trailed by two at the end of the first quarter and by seven at the end of the third, but a 33-point fourth quarter and a game-high 30 points from Yutan’s Brady Timm propelled the Chevrolet All-Stars to a 100-71 win.

The next-highest scorer on either side was GICC’s Tanner Turek, who dropped 16 points for the GMC All-Stars. Gierhan and McDonald scored two points apiece for their respective teams.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyrie Irving ruled out with ankle injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dolphins host swim quadrangular
Sports

Dolphins host swim quadrangular

  • Updated

YORK – After a year away, the York Dolphins returned to the pool to open the 2021 season at the York Family Aquatic Center on Saturday, June 5…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News