Beethe, Gierhan McDonald carry YNT area flag in All-Star hoops

GRAND ISLAND – Three area athletes represented their schools in the Striv All-Star Classic boys’ game at Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday night. Exeter-Milligan’s Jackson Beethe and Cooper Gierhan of Centennial suited up for the GMC All-Stars, while McCool Junction’s Owen McDonald represented the Mustangs for the Chevrolet All-Stars.

Beethe scored the most points of the area athletes, draining a couple of three-pointers and scoring eight points, but McDonald and the Chevrolet All-Stars rolled to the win.

The GMC All-Stars trailed by two at the end of the first quarter and by seven at the end of the third, but a 33-point fourth quarter and a game-high 30 points from Yutan’s Brady Timm propelled the Chevrolet All-Stars to a 100-71 win.

The next-highest scorer on either side was GICC’s Tanner Turek, who dropped 16 points for the GMC All-Stars. Gierhan and McDonald scored two points apiece for their respective teams.