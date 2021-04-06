 Skip to main content
Beethe, Gierhan garner second team all-state honors
Total of 23 area boys tabbed with basketball all-state recognition

Jackson Beethe, EM

Exeter-Milligan senior Jackson Beethe could score on the drive, knock down the 3-pointer or put back an offensive rebound. He averaged better than 24 points per game and with his 10.2 rebounds a contest he finished the season with a double-double.

 News-Times file photo

YORK – None of the York News-Times coverage teams made it down to Lincoln to play in the Nebraska State Boys’ Basketball Tournament this past March, but there was still plenty of good talent in the area.

One team did make the district finals and that was the Centennial Broncos who traveled to northeast Nebraska to take on the two-time defending state champion Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Wolverines. BRLD got hot in the first half and built a lead the Centennial crew could never overcome.

Senior Cooper Gierhan scored 26 points in his final high school game in Bancroft and over the course of the season averaged 16 points per game and led the area with 65 made three-pointers at nearly 40%. He was dead-eye at the free throw line leading the area with 48 of 56 for 86%.

Cooper Gierhan, Centennial

Most of the basketball records at Centennial High School will have Cooper Gierhan’s name attached to them. He averaged 16 points per game and 5.8 rebounds. His 250 made 3-pointers over the course of his career ranks him 13th all-time in the state.

The Lincoln Journal Star tabbed him Class C-2 second team and the Omaha World-Herald listed him among the honorable mention. He was also a Southern Nebraska Conference first team selection.

Exeter-Milligan senior Jackson Beethe was an offensive machine who led the area in scoring at 24.2 points per game and also on the boards where he pulled down 10.2 rebounds to give him a double-double average.

Beethe was fifth in field goal percentage at .512, third in 3-point percentage at .378 and fourth in free throw shooting at 72%.

The LJS recognized his play on the court with a second team Class D-2 selection and the OWH listed him as honorable mention.

Here are the rest of the area selections in both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star.

Class B

York

OWH/LJS-Jake Erwin, Matt Haggadone, Barrett Olson, Austin Phinney

Class C-1

Fillmore Central

OWH- Isaiah Lauby, Riley Hiatt

LJS- Isaiah Lauby

Class C-2

Centennial

OWH/LJS-Jake Bargen, Maj Nisly, Lane Zimmer

Cross County

OWH/LJS- Cory Hollinger, Christian Rystrom, Isaac Noyd

Heartland

OWH/LJS- Trajan Arbuck, Kale Wetjen, Trev Peters, Jake Regier

Class D-1

McCool Junction

OWH- Owen McDonald, Tyler Neville

LJS- Owen McDonald, Tyler Neville, Kaden Kirkpatrick

Class D-2

High Plains

OWH- Tanner Wood

Nebraska Lutheran

OWH/LJS- Trey Richert, Nate Helwig

