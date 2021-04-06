Beethe, Gierhan garner second team all-state honors

YORK – None of the York News-Times coverage teams made it down to Lincoln to play in the Nebraska State Boys’ Basketball Tournament this past March, but there was still plenty of good talent in the area.

One team did make the district finals and that was the Centennial Broncos who traveled to northeast Nebraska to take on the two-time defending state champion Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Wolverines. BRLD got hot in the first half and built a lead the Centennial crew could never overcome.

Senior Cooper Gierhan scored 26 points in his final high school game in Bancroft and over the course of the season averaged 16 points per game and led the area with 65 made three-pointers at nearly 40%. He was dead-eye at the free throw line leading the area with 48 of 56 for 86%.

The Lincoln Journal Star tabbed him Class C-2 second team and the Omaha World-Herald listed him among the honorable mention. He was also a Southern Nebraska Conference first team selection.

Exeter-Milligan senior Jackson Beethe was an offensive machine who led the area in scoring at 24.2 points per game and also on the boards where he pulled down 10.2 rebounds to give him a double-double average.