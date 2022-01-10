 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beavers chew of Storm in boys' non-conference hoops
Beavers chew of Storm in boys' non-conference hoops

POLK – The St. Edward Beavers shot 54% from the field (15-28) and went 7 of 11 on 3-point shots for 64% and pulled away from the High Plains Storm for a 56-42 win in boys’ non-conference hoops Saturday.

The Storm struggled from the field hitting just 18 of 64 shots for 28% and were 1 of 14 on 3-point attempts.

High Plains gave themselves a lot of chances to stay in the game as they out rebounded the Beavers 45-23.

The Beavers placed three players in double figures led by Nathan Ellis with 13. Cole Mowrey added 11 and Ian Reardon chipped in with 10.

High Plains scoring was led by Mario Lesiak with 13. Lane Urkoski added 12 and Cole Swanson recorded 11.

High Plains was 19 of 38 from the free throw line and St. Edward hit 10 of 18.

The Storm also recorded 12 steals (Lesiak 4) and Cris Irineo had three for the Beavers.

High Plains (4-6) will be in Palmer tonight.

