Beatrice proves an unpleasant host to Duke softball

BEATRICE – The Dukes managed just two hits and the Beatrice Lady Orange pounded the York pitching staff to the tune of 11-0 Tuesday night at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

Beatrice, 8-3, No. 4 in Class B and No. 6 in the Top 10 ratings, wasted little time getting the offense unhinged. They scored five times in the first and four times in the second to open a comfortable early lead.

The Lady Orange’ eight hit attack was led by table setter Addison Barnard who went 2 for 2, both doubles, with three runs scored.

Mahoney also had two hits, collected one double and drove in two runs.

York’s only two hits were credited to Ellie Peterson and Lauryn Mattox, both were singles.

On the mound for Beatrice, Riley Schwisow pitched four complete innings and allowed only the two hits and had two strikeouts. She threw just 50 pitches, 35 in the strike zone.

York started Lauryn Haggadone who lasted one inning and allowed four hits, five runs - four earned and – and struck out one batter.

Pitching the final two innings was Sam McDaniel who gave up six runs on four hits and recorded one strikeout. Haggadone threw 34 pitches and McDaniel 41.