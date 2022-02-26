Beatrice denies Dukes a chance to play in Lincoln

BEATRICE - The last time the York Dukes played in Beatrice they nearly snuck into the Ozone and pulled off a big upset of the defending Class B state champions, dropping an overtime thriller 44-42.

On Saturday they had a second chance to get the ‘W’, this time with a Class B State berth on the line, but the Ozone became the no zone for the Duke shooters as they went 1 of 8 in the first quarter, fell behind early and never recovered.

Beatrice improved to 16-5 with the 58-42 win while the Dukes, who will return 10 of the players on the varsity roster for next year, close the year with a 15-10 record.

York took a 3-2 lead with 4:49 to play in the first quarter on a Leyton Snodgrass 3-pointer.

It would be their last and only lead of the game.

A 12-0 Orangemen run sparked by a pair of 3-pointers from junior Shelton Crawford along with four points from junior Tucker Timmerman opened a 14-3 lead for the hosts through the first eight minutes.

York was able to mount a mini run with 3-pointers from juniors Ryan Seevers, Marshal McCarthy and Garrett Ivey to trim the Beatrice lead to 18-12, but a 9-0 run by the Orangemen pushed their cushion back to 11 points, 26-15 at the break.

Seevers led York with 13 while Ivey chipped in with 10.

Beatrice was 11-20 in the first half from the field and finished the game 18-39 and went 5-10 on 3-point shots. York was 14-37 overall and 5-14 on 3-point shots.

York used an old fashioned three-point play from Seevers to cut the Beatrice lead to 32-25 with 2:45 to play in the third, but Beatrice wiped the momentum out with a 6-0 run that pushed the lead to 13.

The lead was 14 when Crawford was fouled on a 3-point shot attempt with 1.0 seconds to play and sank all three free throws to open the lead to 44-27 after 24-mimutes. The Orangeman went 17-21 at the free throw line in the game, while York was 9-14. Beatrice was 1 of 12 in the fourth quarter.

Crawford led the Orangemen in scoring with 18 and Timmerman added 14.

York also struggled to keep Beatrice off the boards where the hosts held a 27-18 advantage.

Two seniors played their final game for the Dukes on Saturday. Graduating in May will be both Joel and Marley Jensen.

York (15-10) 3 12 12 15-42

Beatrice (16-5) 14 12 18 14-58

YORK (42) - Ivey 10, McCarthy 3, Snodgrass 3, J. Jensen 2, Seevers 13, Huston 3, Phinney 5, Clark 3. Totals-14-37 (5-14) 9-14-42

BEA (58) - Crawford 18, Jurgens 5, Meints 9, Gleason 6, Feist 6, Timmerman 14. Totals-18-39 (5-10) 17-21-58