Beatrice boys own fourth, earn win in York

YORK — The York Dukes boys basketball team hung tough with Beatrice for three quarters on Thursday nigh at York High School. But the Orangemen took control of the fourth and never let go.

Beatrice, rated Class B No. 7 in the Omaha World-Herald, went to York and left with a 59-37 win. The Dukes, who dropped to 3-7 with the loss, trailed just 15-14 after the first stanza and 27-23 at halftime.

Beatrice was led by 6-foot-3 senior Jace Pethoud, who scored a game-high 13 points. Three other Orangemen scored in double figures as senior Bennett Crandall added 11 while junior Elliot Jurgens and senior Devin Smith netted 10.

York, however, only had one scorer crack 10 points — that was senior Jake Erwin, who had 11. Beatrice’s defense really came through when the team needed it the most, in the fourth.

After a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Barrett Olson cut the Dukes’ deficit to just 40-34 at the end of the third, York was the team that seemed to have the momentum. It was head coach Clark Ribble’s team, though, that owned the final period of the game, outscoring the hosts 19-3 in the last eight minutes.