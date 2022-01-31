Beating Dukes seals Panther berth in dual wrestling state tourney

GENEVA – The York Dukes took a 24-12 lead to the 113-pound weight class on Friday night with their dual at Fillmore Central.

Then a 33-0 run by the Panthers sealed the win for Fillmore Central and they will go to Kearney and the Buffalo County Fairgrounds on Saturday as the No. 7 seed and face No. 2 O’Neill in the first round.

Fillmore Central opened the dual with wins at 152 and 160 by Treven Stassiness over Calan Hoffman and Izzic Paling at 160 over Dylan Bower. Both of those wins were decisions and gave the Panthers a 6-0 lead.

York went up 12-6 when Seth Erickson at 170 pinned Jackson Turner and Keagyn Linden at 182 also scored a pin over Blake Nun.

An open weight class at 195 for the Dukes tied the score at 12-12 and at 220 pounds Samson Broumley defeated Carson Adams 12-6 and at 285 Kadence Velde won by tiebreaker over Markey Hinrichs 3-2.

York’s lead went to 24-12 with FC open at 106, but the rest of the night would belong to the Panthers.

Aidan Trowbridge pinned Isaac Ciro at 113 (1:38), Travis Meyer defeated Hudson Holoch by pin at 4:18, Dylan Gewecke defeated Kohen Dye (1:33), No. 2 Class C 132 pounder Alexander Schademann pinned Emmet Hoffman in 2:57, Noah Monroe at 138 pinned Dakota Brown in 6:00 and capping the 33-0 run was Aiden Hinrichs with a 4-3 decision over Brooks Loosvelt.