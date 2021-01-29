BDS uses 15-4 fourth quarter run to pull away from Cross County

SHELBY-Back in December the Cross County Cougars defeated the BDS Eagles by 17 points (49-32) on the Eagles home floor.
Friday night in Shelby in the boys Crossroads Conference semifinal game the BDS crew returned the favor
BDS toppled the Class C2 No. 3 rated Cougars 51-36 and advanced to the CRC Championship game tonight in Shelby.
BDS and Osceola will square off in the championship game at 7:30 p.m.
Cross County will take on the McCool Junction Mustangs at Osceola also at 7:30 p.m. in the consolation final.
BDS went 19 of 23 at the line and that included 11 of 14 in the fourth quarter when they blew the game open after leading 31-27 through three quarters.
Junior Tyler Grote exploded for 14 points over the final eight minutes as he went 7 of 8 from the line to finish with a game-high 24 points. In the game the junior was 11 of 12 from the charity stripe.
BDS took the lead in the second quarter with five points from Grote and four from 6-foot 4 junior Eli Noel as the Eagles led 21-16 at the half.
Cross County tried to chip away at the Eagles lead, but they were a little off in their shooting tonight as they were just 15 of 41 and 4 of 21 on 3-point attempts. The Cougars only shot five free throws and hit two.
Once the Eagles got to the free throw line they didn’t allow the Cougars to make up any ground and improved to 13-4 with the win. BDS came in as the No.10 rated team in Class D1.
Other than Grote with 24, Kyle Ardissono and Cameron Hoins each added nine points.
BDS put up only 27 shots in the game and they were able to find the range on 15 of those. The Eagles were 2 of 6 on three-pointers.
BDS was charted with 25 rebounds and 11 turnovers while the Cougars had 19 boards and just six miscues.
The Cougars were led in scoring by junior Cory Hollinger with 10; Christian Rystrom added nine and Haiden Hild chipped in with eight.
BDS (13-4) 7 14 10 20-51
Cross County (14-3) 7 9 11 9-36
BDS (51)-Kleinschmidt 3, Grote 24, Carlson 2, Noel 4, Ardissono 9, Hoins 9. Totals-15-27 (2-6) 19-23-51
CC (36)-Seim 2, Hild 8, Rystrom 9, Hollinger 10, Noyd 3, Lundstrom 4. Totals-15-41 (4-21) 2-5-36.