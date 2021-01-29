BDS uses 15-4 fourth quarter run to pull away from Cross County

SHELBY-Back in December the Cross County Cougars defeated the BDS Eagles by 17 points (49-32) on the Eagles home floor.

Friday night in Shelby in the boys Crossroads Conference semifinal game the BDS crew returned the favor

BDS toppled the Class C2 No. 3 rated Cougars 51-36 and advanced to the CRC Championship game tonight in Shelby.

BDS and Osceola will square off in the championship game at 7:30 p.m.

Cross County will take on the McCool Junction Mustangs at Osceola also at 7:30 p.m. in the consolation final.

BDS went 19 of 23 at the line and that included 11 of 14 in the fourth quarter when they blew the game open after leading 31-27 through three quarters.

Junior Tyler Grote exploded for 14 points over the final eight minutes as he went 7 of 8 from the line to finish with a game-high 24 points. In the game the junior was 11 of 12 from the charity stripe.

BDS took the lead in the second quarter with five points from Grote and four from 6-foot 4 junior Eli Noel as the Eagles led 21-16 at the half.