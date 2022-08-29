BDS soars past High Plains on gridiron

BRUNING – The High Plains Storm kicked off a new football season on the road for a clash against fellow CRC member Bruning-Davenport/Shickley. The hosts led 22-12 after one quarter but put the game away with a 24-0 run in the second stanza en route to a 58-16 win.

Sophomore Haden Helgoth completed three of eight pass attempts for 23 yards in the loss, while the Storm’s Gavin Morris finished 2 for 3 with 22 yards.

On the ground, sophomore Gage Friesen paced High Plains with 64 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Senior Mario Lesiak ran 10 times for 55 yards, sophomore Raul Marino added 23 yards and a score and Morris ran for a touchdown and 10 yards on four touches.

Wyatt Urkoski finished as the Storm’s leading receiver, as the junior caught three passes for 27 yards.

Urkoski recorded 14 tackles – including one for a loss – and Friesen added 11 to pace the High Plains defensive effort.

Stats for BDS were not available.