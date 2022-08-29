 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Grand Central Foods Sports

BDS soars past High Plains on gridiron

  • 0

BRUNING – The High Plains Storm kicked off a new football season on the road for a clash against fellow CRC member Bruning-Davenport/Shickley. The hosts led 22-12 after one quarter but put the game away with a 24-0 run in the second stanza en route to a 58-16 win.

Sophomore Haden Helgoth completed three of eight pass attempts for 23 yards in the loss, while the Storm’s Gavin Morris finished 2 for 3 with 22 yards.

On the ground, sophomore Gage Friesen paced High Plains with 64 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Senior Mario Lesiak ran 10 times for 55 yards, sophomore Raul Marino added 23 yards and a score and Morris ran for a touchdown and 10 yards on four touches.

Wyatt Urkoski finished as the Storm’s leading receiver, as the junior caught three passes for 27 yards.

Urkoski recorded 14 tackles – including one for a loss – and Friesen added 11 to pace the High Plains defensive effort.

People are also reading…

Stats for BDS were not available.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Scott Frost speaks after 31-28 loss to Northwestern

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News