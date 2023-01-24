BDS pulls off win in final seconds

YORK – The rematch between the BDS Eagles and the McCool Junction Mustangs was everything it was made out to be.

BDS took the lead 31-30 with 21 seconds to play on a basket by junior Jaron Norder and the Mustangs missed their final two shot attempts as time expired and BDS advanced to the semifinals with a 31-30 win at the York City Auditorium.

McCool Junction had defeated the Eagles about 10 days ago 58-44 in McCool, but this one was close all the way through with the Eagles’ only lead being the final score.

McCool Junction led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter and 15-9 at the half as freshman Carson McDonald scored nine of his game-high 13 points in the first half.

BDS trailed 28-21 with 6:12 to play in the game, but the Mustangs gave away three consecutive possessions on turnovers and the Eagles chipped away to cut the deficit to just 28-25 and would eventually tie the game at 28-28 with 2:56 to play.

The Mustangs took a 30-28 lead on a basket by sophomore Mapieu Kouchinin to make it 30-28 with 2:10 to play.

A free throw and Norder's basket gave the Eagles their only lead.

Cam Hoins led BDS with 10 and Tanner Bolte added seven.

BDS finished 12 of 38 from the field while MCJ was 12 of 39. The Eagles were 3 of 16 on 3-pointers while the Mustangs finished 2 of 12.

Both teams scored four points from the free throw line.

BDS held a 30-25 advantage on the glass and turned the ball over one less time than the Mustangs 10-9.

BDS will take on the No. 1 seed Osceola Bulldogs at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in the first of two boys semifinals.

BDS (10-7) 7 2 12 10-31

McCool JCT (10-5) 11 4 10 5-30

BDS (31)- Norder 4, Easton Weber 1, Z. Hoins 5, C. Hoins 10, Eli Weber 4, Bolte 7. Totals- 12-38 (3-16) 4-7-31.

MCJ (30)- Orlando 2, Plock 2, Harig 3, Garretson 4, McDonald 13, Kouchinin 6. Totals- 12-39 (2-12) 4-6-30.