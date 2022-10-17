BDS overpowers shorthanded Meridian in CRC semifinal

YORK – At times on Monday night it sounded like jack hammers going off in the York City Auditorium as the BDS Eagles unleashed a volley of 51 kills and stopped the No. 5 Meridian Mustangs 3-1 in semifinal action at the York City Auditorium.

Despite a 51-19 discrepancy in kills the Mustangs pulled even at 1-1 with a 25-22 win in the second set after dropping the first 25-19. BDS won the final two sets 25-16 and 25-14.

Over the final two sets the Eagles front line dominated the match with 28 kills to just 10 for the Mustangs.

A total of six players had five or more kills for BDS who improved to 23-4 with the win as they were led by senior Mallory Dickson with 16 and sophomore Hayley Sliva with 10. Senior JessaLynn Hudson added nine and junior Cloey Carlson finished with seven.

Meridian (22-4) and rated as the No. 5 team in Class D-1and who was without the services of junior Jaala Stewart struggled to create any room on offense with the powerful BDS front line that had seven blocks in the win.

The Mustangs were led by sophomore Jaylee Sobotka who was unofficially charted with nine of the teams 19 kills.

In the fourth set after losing the third 25-16 the Mustangs tried to hang close but after tying it up at 2-2 and still well within shouting distance at 10-9 the Eagles came out on a 9-1 run to pretty much put the match away.

Along with her seven kills Carlson had three blocks; Hudson had two and Dickson added three.

BDS, rated as the No. 4 in D1 finished with five aces as they were led by Sliva with three.

Meridian had three blocks with two of those recorded by sophomore McKenzie Hofstetter. The Mustangs served strong as they had eight aces with three of those recorded by Braxtyn Rut and two by Sobotka.

Meridian will play the loser of No. 1 Cross County and Exeter-Milligan tonight at 6 p.m. in the third place game.