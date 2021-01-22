 Skip to main content
BDS hands Exeter-Milligan boys loss
DAVENPORT – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves boys basketball team fell 40-29 to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in Davenport on Thursday night.

Exeter-Milligan led 10-8 after the first quarter, but the host Eagles tightened up their defense and held the Timberwolves to just four points in the second. BDS led 19-14 at the break and outscored Exeter-Milligan 14-3 in the third to take a 33-17 edge to begin the fourth.

Jackson Beethe led Exeter-Milligan with 12 points while Kole Svec chipped in with eight. BDS had two players who scored in double figures, including Eli Noel (14) and Kyle Ardissono (10).

Exeter-Milligan will play East Butler in the opening round of the Crossroads Conference tournament at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Osceola. BDS opens the tournament with High Plains at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Shelby.

