BDS girls top Exeter-Milligan for the second time this year

DAVENPORT-In a match-up of state rated teams from Class D1 and Class D2, the BDS Eagles took down the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves 39-30 in what could be a preview of next Friday’s CRC Tournament championship.

It was the Eagles second win over the Timberwolves as they also defeated them in the semifinals of the A Division at the MUDECAS Tournament 43-28.

BDS (11-5) and rated as the No. 10 team in D1 opened the first quarter with an 8-4 lead and was up 17-9 at the end of the first half. Eight of the team’s points came from 6-foot 3 inch sophomore JessaLynn Hudson who finished with game-high honors scoring 13 points.

Exeter-Milligan, 15-2 and No. 4 in D2 got five points from senior Jaiden Papik and four from Emma Olsen in the third quarter as the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves trimmed the Eagles lead to 26-22 as they outscored the hosts 13-9.

But that momentum didn’t last long as BDS senior Macy Kamler scored six of her 12 points in the fourth quarter and the Eagles went on to the nine point win.

Exeter-Milligan was led in scoring by Papik with 12, junior Cameran Jansky added eight and Olsen finished with seven.

Exeter-Milligan was 8 of 14 at the foul line, while the Eagles also took 14 shots, but only hit six.