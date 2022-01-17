BDS girls take down T-Wolves in MUDECAS finale

BEATRICE – At halftime of the MUDCEAS B Division finals, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and Exeter-Milligan were deadlocked at 21 apiece. A 16-6 edge in the third quarter gave the Eagles some breathing room, however, as they pulled away over the final 16 minutes for a 46-33 win Friday night.

Exeter-Milligan shot 11 of 36 from the floor and just 2 of 10 from beyond the arc. The Timberwolves also went just 9 of 19 from the foul line.

Jasmine Turrubiates and Emma Olsen notched 10 points apiece to pace the T-Wolves, while Cameran Jansky and Jozie Kanode each added five. Savanna Krupicka notched three points to round out Exeter-Milligan’s scoring effort.

Jansky and Olsen each pulled down seven rebounds for the T-Wolves, who finished the night with 26 boards. Krupicka dished out three of Exeter-Milligan’s five assists, while Turrubiates led with three steals and Jansky added two. The Timberwolves racked up six steals for the game, but they also turned the ball over 21 times in the loss.

Hannah Miller led all scorers with 14 points for BDS, while Taylor Silva added 13.