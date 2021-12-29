BDS evens the season series with Cross County girls

BDS evens the season series with Cross County

CENTRAL CITY – Back in mid-December the Cross County Cougars defeated the Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagles handily in a regular season game 45-28.

The teams met for the second time this season Tuesday in the fifth place game of the Runza Classic Tournament at Central City where BDS returned the favor by the final score of 46-39.

Despite 21 points from Lilly Peterson and taking a 13-8 lead after the first eight minutes, the Cougar offense struggled in both the second and fourth quarters when BDS posted a 24-13 scoring advantage.

Other than Peterson, senior Josi Noble had eight points and one of the team’s four 3-pointers. Peterson knocked down the other three.

BDS took a 19-17 lead at the break and added a point to their lead with a 14-13 scoring advantage in the third quarter.

BDS was led in scoring by Hannah Miller with 19, while both Taylor Sliva and Hanna Kadel finished up with eight.

The Eagles were 15 of 25 at the foul line and the Cougars hit five of their seven attempts.