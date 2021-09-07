BDS escapes Cross County by relying on Mariah Silva

STROMSBURG – Momentum took a huge swing in the third set as the Cross County Cougars trailed the Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagles 19-13, down 2-0 in the match.

Cross County (1-2) closed out the third set on a 12-4 run and cut the lead to 2-1, but could not stop BDS senior Mariah Sliva as she pounded five of her game-high 16 kills in the fourth set 25-20 win.

BDS won the first set 25-16 and had to work hard in the second set to post the 26-24 win.

While BDS was relying on Sliva, the Cougars put up a strong balanced attack as they hammered 45 kills to 37 for the Eagles.

Pounding 11 kills each for the Cougars were senior Chloe Sandell and sophomore Lilly Peterson. Picking up seven winners was junior Jayden Fellows and with six was freshman Bricelynn Larson.

The Cougar block was also effective in the match as they had nine to seven for the Eagles. The Cougars were led by Larson with 3 ½ and Sandell with two blocks and one assist.

In the fourth set the Cougars never let the Eagles get out to a big lead as the score was tied at 11-11 when BDS used a Sliva kill, a Mallory Dickson ace serve and an attack that went wide to open a 14-11 lead.