BDS Eagles top High Plains 39-17

POLK – The Bruning/Davenport/Shickley Eagles were in control from the start as they raced out to a 13-3 lead after the first eight minutes and never looked back in their 39-17 win in girls CRC regular season play.

BDS (20-4) led 21-8 at the break and continued to build on their lead throughout the second half.

The Eagles were led in scoring by Taylor Sliva with 14 and 6-3 sophomore Jess Hudson with 11.

High Plains got seven points from senior Alexis Kalkwarf and four from freshman Rylee Ackerson.

High Plains (8-13) finished the game 5 of 23 from the field and missed all five 3-point shots.

They were solid at the free throw line with a 7 of 11 effort.

Freshman Courtney Carlstrom led the Storm with 11 rebounds, while Ackerson dished out three assists.

High Plains will take on the Hampton Hawks in the semifinals of the D2-3 subdistrict tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Osceola.