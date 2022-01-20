BDS drills six treys, dominates fourth period, defeats E-M by 18

EXETER – With the final moments of the third quarter dwindling down, Marcus Krupicka pulled up and uncorked a midrange jumper from near the free-throw line. The shot found nothing but nylon on the way down as the horn sounded, cutting Exeter-Milligan’s deficit against BDS to 37-30 with eight minutes to play.

However, the Eagles flexed their muscle in the final quarter, outscoring the T-Wolves 23-12 down the stretch to turn the game into a romp as BDS rolled to a 60-42 win Thursday night.

Before the fourth-quarter explosion, hot shooting from beyond the arc propelled BDS to an early advantage. Tyler Grote drilled four shots from downtown over the first three quarters and finished with five treys for the game as the senior poured in a game-high 20 points.

The Eagles finished the night with six made 3-pointers, five of which came from Grote. Exeter-Milligan, by contrast, made just two triples – both courtesy of Tyler Due and accounting for half of the Timberwolves’ 12 points over the final eight minutes.