BDS drills six treys, dominates fourth period, defeats E-M by 18

EXETER – With the final moments of the third quarter dwindling down, Marcus Krupicka pulled up and uncorked a midrange jumper from near the free-throw line. The shot found nothing but nylon on the way down as the horn sounded, cutting Exeter-Milligan’s deficit against BDS to 37-30 with eight minutes to play.
However, the Eagles flexed their muscle in the final quarter, outscoring the T-Wolves 23-12 down the stretch to turn the game into a romp as BDS rolled to a 60-42 win Thursday night.
Before the fourth-quarter explosion, hot shooting from beyond the arc propelled BDS to an early advantage. Tyler Grote drilled four shots from downtown over the first three quarters and finished with five treys for the game as the senior poured in a game-high 20 points.
The Eagles finished the night with six made 3-pointers, five of which came from Grote. Exeter-Milligan, by contrast, made just two triples – both courtesy of Tyler Due and accounting for half of the Timberwolves’ 12 points over the final eight minutes.
BDS finished with 21 made shots from the floor, while Exeter-Milligan mustered just 12 baskets over four quarters. Krupicka, Due and Kole Svec each knocked down three baskets, while Michael Bartu drained two and Peyton Pribyl notched one.
Krupicka paced the T-Wolves with 12 points, while Due followed with eight and Bartu, Svec and Draven Payne all added six apiece; Payne finished a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity stripe. Pribyl scored four points to round out the Exeter-Milligan scoring effort.
Eli Noel added 15 points to join Grote in double figures for BDS, including 10 of the Eagles’ 13 points during the third quarter. Cameron Hoins notched nine points and Eli Weber added seven for BDS in the win as the Eagles improved to 9-6.
Exeter-Milligan, meanwhile, dropped to 6-9 on the season. The Timberwolves return to the hardwood Saturday night for their opening-round tilt of the Crossroads Conference Tournament at York College. The T-Wolves earned the No. 7 seed and will take on East Butler with opening tip set for 7 p.m.