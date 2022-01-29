BDS boys take third with 57-51 win over Lutheran

YORK – Third place games may be one of the toughest contests to prepare a team to play.

Having just come off a semifinal loss the night before, motivation did not appear to be the problem for either the Nebraska Lutheran Knights or the BDS Eagles on Friday afternoon at the York City Auditorium.

BDS and Nebraska Lutheran went to the wire with the Eagles getting some late free throws to extend the final score to 57-51.

The Knights’ Trey Richert, who ended the game as the game-high scorer with 22 points, and Trevor Hueske who added 14 kept the Knights right in striking distance the entire afternoon.

But the Knights could not stop BDS senior Eli Noel, a 6-4 post and sophomore Tanner Bolte who combined for 34 points inside the paint. Noel finished with 18 and Bolte added 16, which included six points in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska Lutheran trailed 20-11 at the end of the first quarter, but trimmed two points off that lead and went to the half down 35-28.

In the third quarter the Knights’ Richert scored seven and Lutheran only trailed 44-41 as the teams went to the fourth quarter.