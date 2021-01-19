BDS answers every McCool Junction run

MCCOOL JUNCTION-BDS led at the break 29-22 and extended their lead to nine points with the first two points of the second half.
The Mustangs battled back with a 9-0 run to tie the game at 31-31, but every time the Eagles answered and went on to the 52-43 win in boys CRC hoops action Tuesday night.
The score was knotted at 12-12 after the first quarter as junior Tyler Grote for the Eagles scored eight of his game-high 16 points to help the BDS crew to the seven point halftime lead.
Down 31-22 the Mustangs fought back as Tyler Neville scored four points and senior Owen McDonald added two and junior Chase Wilkinson canned a rainbow 3-pointer to make it 31-31.
BDS scored the final five points of the quarter and led 36-31 headed to the final eight minutes.
The Eagles led 41-34 as Kyle Ardissono hit a short jumper, but back came the Mustangs as senior Kaden Kirkpatrick scored four of his six fourth quarter points and McDonald added a putback to make it 41-40.
BDS answered as they had all night long with Ardissono scoring inside and Cameron Hoins hitting a big trey to make it 46-40 with the clock under two minutes.
BDS hit 6 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter and went 16 of 21 in the win as they outscored the Mustangs 16-5 at the free throw line.
BDS hit 14 of 31 shots from the field and that included a staunch 8 of 17 from 3-point range.
Along with Grote’s 16, Eli Noel put up 13 and Hoins 11.
The Mustangs were led in scoring by Tyler Neville with 14 and McDonald with 14.
McCool Junction went 16 of 40 from the field and 6 of 18 on 3-point shots.
The Mustangs pulled down 24 boards to the BDS Eagles 26 count and both teams took care of the ball with McCool Junction finishing with six to eight for the Eagles.
McCool Junction is back in action Thursday night at Osceola.
BDS (10-4) 12 17 7 16-52
McCool Junction (9-3) 12 10 9 12-43
BDS (52)-Kleinschmidt 2, Grote 16, Noel 13, Ardissono 6, C. Hoins 14, Z. Hoins 3. Totals-14-31 (8-17) 16-21-52
MCJ (43)-Neville 14, McDonald 12, Wilkinson 6, Stark 2, Kirkpatrick 6, Vodicka 3. Totals-16-40 (6-18) 5-9-43.