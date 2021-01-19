BDS answers every McCool Junction run

MCCOOL JUNCTION-BDS led at the break 29-22 and extended their lead to nine points with the first two points of the second half.

The Mustangs battled back with a 9-0 run to tie the game at 31-31, but every time the Eagles answered and went on to the 52-43 win in boys CRC hoops action Tuesday night.

The score was knotted at 12-12 after the first quarter as junior Tyler Grote for the Eagles scored eight of his game-high 16 points to help the BDS crew to the seven point halftime lead.

Down 31-22 the Mustangs fought back as Tyler Neville scored four points and senior Owen McDonald added two and junior Chase Wilkinson canned a rainbow 3-pointer to make it 31-31.

BDS scored the final five points of the quarter and led 36-31 headed to the final eight minutes.

The Eagles led 41-34 as Kyle Ardissono hit a short jumper, but back came the Mustangs as senior Kaden Kirkpatrick scored four of his six fourth quarter points and McDonald added a putback to make it 41-40.

BDS answered as they had all night long with Ardissono scoring inside and Cameron Hoins hitting a big trey to make it 46-40 with the clock under two minutes.