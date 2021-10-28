Battle tested Broncos gear up for Chants in the playoffs

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos are a battled tested crew.
Their resume speaks for itself as their only losses have come to No. 3 Aquinas, No. 4 Yutan, No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran and once-rated Bishop Neumann.
Despite a rash of injuries, head coach Evan Klanecky is confident his team can go in and compete with the C2 defending champion Ord Chanticleers.
“We are a very battle tested team that is due for a win like this one. This will be a great challenge for us this Friday. This team has been very respectful and has played their hearts out for nine straight weeks,” said Klanecky. “I am proud of this group for what they have done this year and we have an attacking mindset to not just get to the playoffs, but make some noise as well.”
Klanecky also addressed the injury situation as the Broncos get ready to face the defending champions.
“We are dealing with a lot of injuries at this time. At one time two weeks ago we had eight starting positions out of the game,” explained Klanecky. “We do get a couple of guys back but we have three of four two-way players that are playing through significant injuries at this time.”
Ord is 8-1 and their only loss came to No. 2 rated Norfolk Catholic. Ord comes in averaging 373.6 yards per game with 294.8 on the ground.
“Ord presents some challenges just because of the way they play the game. They are very fast and aggressive in all aspects of the game. All 11 players that are in the game do their job. Offensively they are very similar to us in the power spread,” Klanecky said. “They are balanced in their run game with the right amount of misdirection and in terms of run versus pass are heavy on run mostly because they have had so many blow out games. We have to be disciplined in their motions and window dressing and we have to fly to the ball.”
Ord’s offense goes through sophomore quarterback Dylan Hurlburt who has connected on 35 of 59 passes for 608 yards. He is also the leading rusher with 1,022 yards on 96 rushes and 17 touchdowns. The Chanticleers have a second 1,000-yard running back in senior Gage Racek with 1,063.
Ord’s leading receiver is 6-2 senior Johnny DeRiso with 19 catches for 385 yards.
The Broncos average 169.7 yards per game rushing and 132 through the air. Centennial has three receivers of 6-2 or better. That could be a huge advantage, as long as junior quarterback Maj Nisly is given time to throw the ball. He has completed 78 of 167 passes for 1,188 yards and 10 scores and he has also rushed for 462 yards. The ground game is led by Michael Nisly with 681 yards and seven touchdowns.
Senior Jake Bargen at 6-3, 210 pounds leads the receiving crew with 34 receptions for 562 yards, 6-3 Lane Zimmer has 18 catches for 269 yards and 6-2 Levi Zimmer has reeled in 17 receptions for 269 yards.
On defense, Carson Fehlhafer has 59 tackles, Jayden Hartshorn has 52 and Samuel Payne 47.
“We are proud to have made it to the playoffs with our schedule and our injury situation. Five teams from our district made it to the 16-team playoffs and out of the other 15 teams we have played six of them,” said Klanecky. “Three of our four losses have been by 2,7 and 7 points in the last four minutes of the game.”
The winner of Friday night’s game will take on the winner of the Gordon-Rushville at Lincoln Lutheran game next Friday.