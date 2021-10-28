Battle tested Broncos gear up for Chants in the playoffs

“Ord presents some challenges just because of the way they play the game. They are very fast and aggressive in all aspects of the game. All 11 players that are in the game do their job. Offensively they are very similar to us in the power spread,” Klanecky said. “They are balanced in their run game with the right amount of misdirection and in terms of run versus pass are heavy on run mostly because they have had so many blow out games. We have to be disciplined in their motions and window dressing and we have to fly to the ball.”

Ord’s offense goes through sophomore quarterback Dylan Hurlburt who has connected on 35 of 59 passes for 608 yards. He is also the leading rusher with 1,022 yards on 96 rushes and 17 touchdowns. The Chanticleers have a second 1,000-yard running back in senior Gage Racek with 1,063.

Ord’s leading receiver is 6-2 senior Johnny DeRiso with 19 catches for 385 yards.

The Broncos average 169.7 yards per game rushing and 132 through the air. Centennial has three receivers of 6-2 or better. That could be a huge advantage, as long as junior quarterback Maj Nisly is given time to throw the ball. He has completed 78 of 167 passes for 1,188 yards and 10 scores and he has also rushed for 462 yards. The ground game is led by Michael Nisly with 681 yards and seven touchdowns.