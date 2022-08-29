 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Battle of top five D1 schools goes to Cross County over Sutton 44-24

SUTTON - The Cross County Cougars were the Class D1 state runner-up last year while the Sutton Mustangs were competing in Class C2 11-man football.

On Friday night the two teams opened their 2022 season at Sutton with both schools coming in rated. The Cougars were the No. 2 team in the Lincoln Journal Star and the Mustangs sitting at No. 3.

Early on it looked as if the switch to eight-man D1 was not going to have any effect on the Mustangs as they jumped to a 16-0 first quarter lead.

Cross County answered to tie the game at 16-16 at the break and used a 12-0 third quarter scoring advantage to open a lead and pull away for the 44-24 win.

A pair of scoring runs by Sutton’s Gabe Gwennap covering 4 and 65 yards gave the hosts the early advantage.

Cross County pulled even in the second as Hayden Allen hauled in an 18-yard pass from Lucas Jacobsen and Tobey Waller scored on a 1-yard run.

Jacobsen put the Cougars on top to stay as he scored from 4 yards out and Jackson Lindburg’s 6-yard run opened the lead to 28-16.

Sutton pulled to within four points at 28-24 on a 5-yard run, but Lindburg and Waller iced the game in the fourth quarter scoring on runs of 31 and 8 yards, respectively.

Cross County finished with 302 yards of total offense with 268 on the ground. Lindburg led the Cougars with 97 yards on 10 carries; Waller had 80 yards on six totes and Dalton Noble finished with 53 yards on seven runs.

Jacobsen was 3 of 4 passing for 18 yards and one score.

On the defensive side, Alex Noyd led the way with 12 stops; Izaac Dickey added eight and Lindburg chipped in with seven.

Cross County (1-0) 0 16 12 16-44

Sutton (0-1) 8 8 0 8- 24

